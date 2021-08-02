Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.19 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.