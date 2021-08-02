Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.00

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.