Public Storage (PSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSA opened at $312.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.41. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $186.23 and a 1-year high of $316.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

