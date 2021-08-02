Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $542.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

