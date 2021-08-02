Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.71 ($123.18).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €106.35 ($125.12). The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €98.10.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

