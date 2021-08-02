Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUM. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.71 ($123.18).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.87. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €106.35 ($125.12).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.