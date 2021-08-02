Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th.

PUMSY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215. Puma has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

