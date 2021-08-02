Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

ILPT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

ILPT opened at $27.10 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

