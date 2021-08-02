Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28. Q2 has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.