Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

