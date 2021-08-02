Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issued By William Blair

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.95) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.78). William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($11.40) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.