Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exact Sciences Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exact Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

