Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altabancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ALTA stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 34.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Altabancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Altabancorp by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Altabancorp by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

