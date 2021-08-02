Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBR. lifted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.



KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

