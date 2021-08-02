Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Lowered by Analyst

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

