Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

TPX stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.