QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE QTS opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,091,000 after acquiring an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

