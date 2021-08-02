QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

QTS stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.