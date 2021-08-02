QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.
QTS stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
