Raise (RAISE) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $46,656.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00820275 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00091532 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.