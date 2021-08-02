Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of RMBS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,994. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Rambus
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.