Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,994. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.17 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

