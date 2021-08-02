Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,253.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160,894 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Range Resources by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

