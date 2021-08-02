Raymond James Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,143.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,459.65. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

