Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.54.

Raymond James stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

