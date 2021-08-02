Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.4% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 36.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $70.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.