Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.53-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.590 EPS.

O stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. 3,082,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,683. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.17.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.