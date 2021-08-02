Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.53-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.590 EPS.
O stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. 3,082,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,683. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.17.
In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
