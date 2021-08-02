Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

OTCMKTS RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

