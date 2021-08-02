Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 386,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

