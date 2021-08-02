Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.83 or 1.00040156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00031469 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00070796 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.