RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00818550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00091614 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

