REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.