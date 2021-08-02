Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.61

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 14394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,392,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 749,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,495,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

