Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.61

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 14394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 749,400 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.