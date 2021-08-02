Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 214.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.