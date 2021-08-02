Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 27,517 Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Heritage Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at $2,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

HGBL stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

