Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 335,200 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 205,660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Savara by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.