Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Biofrontera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BFRA opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. Biofrontera AG has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

