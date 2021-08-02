Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.25 ($45.00).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €32.03 ($37.68) on Friday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.