renBTC Price Hits $39,569.45 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, renBTC has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $509.19 million and $4.85 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $39,569.45 or 0.99982682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00815084 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00091736 BTC.
renBTC Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “
Buying and Selling renBTC
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
