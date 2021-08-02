renBTC Price Hits $39,569.45 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, renBTC has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $509.19 million and $4.85 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $39,569.45 or 0.99982682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00815084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00091736 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,868 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.