Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $767.83

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 767.83 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 764.88 ($9.99), with a volume of 45883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 746 ($9.75).

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNWH shares. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Renew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Get Renew alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £601.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 684.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.