Repay (RPAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

