Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $118.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

