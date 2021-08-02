Research Analysts Set Expectations for Audacy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Audacy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

AUD opened at $3.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $503.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. Audacy has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Audacy during the first quarter worth $213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth $354,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth $104,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Audacy during the first quarter worth $127,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

