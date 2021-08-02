ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $271.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $272.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.