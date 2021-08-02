Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 27,869 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $32,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. 3,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

