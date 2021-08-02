Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.56. 52,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

