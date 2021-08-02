Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.44. 96,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,457. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

