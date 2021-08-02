Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.32. 35,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,635. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.