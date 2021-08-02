Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

