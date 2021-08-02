Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Sells $1,633,219.92 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aubrey Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.08 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

