Reviewing Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Coherent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 82.25 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Coherent $1.23 billion 4.91 -$414.14 million $1.44 170.79

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Coherent -12.10% 6.24% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Coherent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Coherent 0 7 0 0 2.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Coherent has a consensus target price of $171.67, indicating a potential downside of 30.20%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Coherent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Coherent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

